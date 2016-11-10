Trump, Congress expected to ‘repeal and replace’ Obamacare, but with what?

Fire bombings in Thurston County

Graphic video footage shows Nov. 4, 2016 fight at Olympia's Artesian Commons Park

Blacksmith Kelly Rigg talks about his art

Thurston County's new septic system plan includes annual fees

Trump supporter reacts to presidential election

County Auditor reminds public of Oct. 31 voter registration deadline

Democrats threaten to sue Pierce County over ballot date notice

1:16