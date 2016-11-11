As if the Democrats hadn’t suffered enough, a Senate leadership fight may be brewing

2016 Election Day by the numbers

Fire bombings in Thurston County

Graphic video footage shows Nov. 4, 2016 fight at Olympia's Artesian Commons Park

Rob Rice Homes' owners reflect on South Sound home buying trends

River Ridge 59, Lindbergh 13: Hawks score nine TDs, advance to state playoffs

Trump supporter reacts to presidential election

Thurston County's new septic system plan includes annual fees

3:24