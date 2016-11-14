Obama holds his tongue on Donald Trump, calls him pragmatic

2:07 Lacey resident and cornea donor remembered Pause

2:40 Pete Carroll on Seahawks beating "the best" at New England

4:38 Graphic video footage shows Nov. 4, 2016 fight at Olympia's Artesian Commons Park

7:01 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on "gold-standard" Seahawks win at Patriots

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

2:08 Huskies coach Chris Petersen reflects on loss to USC

0:58 Train backs away from Olympia protesters

1:50 Doug Baldwin praising Russell Wilson for his TD catches after win over Patriots

1:09 Fire bombings in Thurston County