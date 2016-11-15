Trump’s biggest headache could be the 33 Republican governors

2:03 Thurston County Food Bank prepares for annual basket give away Pause

4:38 Graphic video footage shows Nov. 4, 2016 fight at Olympia's Artesian Commons Park

0:57 New owner for State of the Arts Gallery

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

3:57 DC Pete Kwiatkowski talks UW pass rush

0:58 Train backs away from Olympia protesters

1:13 $12.75 million Purce Hall opens at The Evergreen State College

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia

3:40 Pete Carroll still jazzed day after Seahawks' win at New England