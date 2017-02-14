Proposition 1 passing easily in Lacey

Proposition 1, the Lacey ballot measure that sought to raise the local sales tax to pay for road and sidewalk maintenance, was passing easily Tuesday night, according to the first election returns for the special election.
Those supporting Proposition 1, otherwise known as the funding mechanism for the city’s Transportation Benefit District, were leading 62.43 percent to those against at 37.57 percent, Thurston County Auditor data show.
If the measure passes — and it appears it will — the local sales tax in Lacey will increase to 8.9 percent from 8.7 percent. The change takes effect in July. The special election will be certified by the county on Feb. 24.
This story will be updated.
