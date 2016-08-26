Elections 2016

Voter Guide: Trump and Clinton duke it out over race

Hillary Clinton says "Donald Trump has built his campaign on prejudice and paranoia." Donald Trump accuses Hillary Clinton of "race-baiting."

An already ugly campaign continues to get uglier.

Hillary Clinton goes hard on Donald Trump's record

During an event Thursday afternoon, Hillary Clinton slammed Donald Trump and his ideas as "profoundly dangerous."

“He’s taking hate groups mainstream and helping a radical fringe take over one of America’s two major political parties.”

Hillary Clinton on Donald Trump.

In a blistering speech, Clinton referenced a lawsuit accusing Trump of refusing to rent to black and hispanic tenants, scoffed at his initiation of the "birther" movement that asked if Barack Obama had been born in the United States and questioned his refusal to disavow former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke.

She also accused Trump of pushing conspiracy theories from the "alt-right" and read out the headlines of several Breitbart News stories, whose former chairman Steve Bannon now operates as the CEO of the Trump campaign.

"Just imagine Donald Trump reading that and thinking: "This is what I need more of in my campaign," she said.

Trump immediately fires back

Following the speech, the Republican nominee took to twitter to express his thoughts, accusing Clinton of "race-baiting" and "pandering to the worst instincts in our society."

Breitbart News mocks Clinton's speech

Breitbart News also joined in on lambasting the speech, referencing Russian President Vladmir Putin after Clinton tried to tie Trump and his staff to Russia.

Ann Coulter is furious at Trump's immigration pivot

Following Donald Trump's supposed change in immigration policy, conservative pundit and Trump supporter Ann Coulter shot off about his policy--the same night as her book launch of In Trump We Trust.

“There’s nothing Trump can do that won’t be forgiven. Except change his immigration policies.”

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter on page 3 of her book In Trump We Trust.

