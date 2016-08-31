Voter Guide: Trump to air “tweaked” immigration policy

2:20 Teri Hickel doorbells in her Federal Way district Pause

2:27 Kristine Reeves of Federal Way runs for state House of Representatives

1:23 Washington state delegates reflect on Democratic National Convention

1:10 East Olympia Fire District 6 says bond measure important for upgrading aging equipment

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

1:20 VIDEO: Port of Olympia commission race recount

0:31 Protestors March at Trump Everett Rally

0:57 The Olympian's 2016 preseason practice tour: Rainier Mountaineers

7:41 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on Seahawks' reasoning behind first cuts

2:11 Darrell Bevell on C.J. Prosise's status preseason finale

2:32 Russell Wilson on the final preseason game: "Those plays matter"