Voter Guide: Trump campaign scripts visit to black church

2:20 Teri Hickel doorbells in her Federal Way district Pause

2:27 Kristine Reeves of Federal Way runs for state House of Representatives

1:23 Washington state delegates reflect on Democratic National Convention

1:10 East Olympia Fire District 6 says bond measure important for upgrading aging equipment

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

1:20 VIDEO: Port of Olympia commission race recount

2:23 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' tough cut decisions, more

1:59 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' Jeremy Lane not standing during National Anthem

2:03 Seahawks DB Jeremy Lane explains sitting during National Anthem

1:42 The Olympian's 2016 preseason practice tour: Capital Cougars

1:20 What big teeth you have, my dear dinosaur