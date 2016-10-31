FBI news too late to sway millions of early voters

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest Pause

2:46 Interfaith All Souls Day Service remembers those nearly forgotten

0:51 County Auditor reminds public of Oct. 31 voter registration deadline

1:17 Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer discusses his team's victory over FC Dallas

1:21 Phoebe's Pastry Cafe readies for Halloween opening in west Olympia

7:29 Video: Mayor Carlos Gimenez talks about the budget, transportation and legalization of Uber

2:50 WATCH: Highlights from Westside Classic cross country championships

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

1:08 5 things you need to know about the California marijuana proposition