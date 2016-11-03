US Senate candidates to appear in final debate in Alaska

The main candidates in Alaska's U.S. Senate race will make their pitches to voters Thursday night during their final debate before next week's election.
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Democrat Ray Metcalfe, Libertarian Joe Miller and independent Margaret Stock are expected to participate in the debate, which comes five days before the election.
The debate is set to air on public TV and radio as well as livestreaming.
It will be only the second time that Murkowski and Miller have shared the debate stage this election. This race is a rematch between the two. In 2010, Miller beat Murkowski in the GOP primary but Murkowski won the general election as a write-in candidate.
Murkowski has touted her experience and played up her reputation as a moderate, while Miller and Stock have tried to cast her as beholden to her party and part of the problem in a gridlocked Congress.
Metcalfe has focused on fighting political corruption. The former state representative, who has feuded with party leaders over the direction of the party, has raised little money and the party has done little to advance his candidacy.
Stock, who has won support from factions of the Democratic party, has struggled to raise money to compete against the well-financed Murkowski. An immigration attorney, Stock has cast herself as "all work and no party," a nod to her indie status, and expressed frustration with a two-party system she sees as falling short, particularly in acting on judicial nominees offered by President Barack Obama.
Miller sees himself as an outsider, too. While he has said he would caucus with Republicans if elected, Miller said they will have "much more difficulty controlling me." Outside the two-party system, you have the opportunity to be "a real pain in the butt, in ways that others can't be, if you really have the backbone to do it," he said in an interview last month.
Murkowski has poked at Miller as a "newfound Libertarian."
"I had assumed all along that if he really felt that he had something to offer Alaska that he would have engaged in a primary," she said in a recent interview. "He chose not do that. He was not there."
Miller joined the Libertarian ticket in September when that party's candidate withdrew.
