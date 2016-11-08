Trump takes Kentucky, secures state's 8 electoral votes

Republican Donald Trump sailed to victory in Kentucky on Tuesday, taking its eight electoral votes as one of the night's first prizes in his quest to become the nation's 44th president.
Trump easily defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in a state that has voted for the Republican nominee every year since 2000. While Bill Clinton won the state twice in the 1990s, Hillary Clinton was hurt by her comments earlier this year that she was going to "put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business." Kentucky is the nation's third largest coal producer, and Trump's anger on the campaign trail matched the attitudes of many in the state's economically depressed regions who were looking for something different.
"This is first time we've had a chance ... to vote for something different, somebody that can change things. That's what Trump is all about," said Duard Rutledge, a 66-year-old retiree who said he voted for Trump in Georgetown. "He may get up there and make mistakes. Who is not going to? (The Clintons) have done nothing but politics all their lives."
Trump won despite tepid support from U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, a former presidential candidate who repeatedly clashed with Trump during the primary debates. Paul later endorsed Trump but often did not discuss him while campaigning for re-election to the U.S. Senate. Many voters shared Paul's lackluster support for Trump, but felt they did not have a choice with Clinton on the ballot.
Marty Gates says she "usually pro-woman," but she just couldn't pull the lever for Hillary Clinton in the presidential race on Tuesday. She hadn't told any friends she was planning to vote for Donald Trump.
She said she likes Trump's outsider appeal.
"I guess I'm a rebel at heart, so I identify with that," said the 89-year-old Gates, who wore a red blazer to the polling location at St. Mark's Lutheran Church on the south end of Louisville.
Other voters were equally turned off by Trump, with 46-year-old Daphne Gordon calling Trump "arrogant" and said he denigrates women.
"I don't think he's cut out to be no president," she said.
While Trump's victory was not a surprise, his impact down the ballot in Kentucky was less certain. Republicans are trying to take control of the state House of Representatives for the first time since 1920. Trump's appeal, especially in eastern Kentucky, could give the GOP the boost it needs to topple the last legislative chamber in the South still controlled by Democrats.
Comments