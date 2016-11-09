The Latest: State's first black female sheriff elected

The Latest on Election Day results in Texas: (all times local):
6:30 p.m.
A Southeast Texas county has chosen the state's first black female sheriff.
Democrat Zena Stephens narrowly defeated Republican Ray Beck by a 51-to-49-percent ratio to become the new sheriff of Jefferson County. She succeeds Mitch Woods, who is retiring after 20 years as sheriff.
Stephens is the county's former chief deputy and present police chief at Prairie View A&M University.
---
5:22 p.m.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says Donald Trump's presidency could swiftly wrap up some of the dozens of lawsuits the state has filed against the Obama administration.
Paxton said Wednesday that executive orders by Trump could end some of the more than 20 active lawsuits that Texas has ongoing against the federal government.
Texas has aggressively sued the Obama administration 46 times since 2008 over everything from environmental regulations to immigration. The challenges that began under now-Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have cost the state millions of dollars.
Paxton said he hopes Trump's victory will stop what he called an "overreach of power" by the federal government. Other Republican-leaning states have also often joined the lawsuits.
---
3:10 p.m.
Hundreds of University of Texas students have spilled out of classrooms to march through downtown Austin in protest of Donald Trump's presidential victory.
Chanting "out of your houses and into the streets," the demonstrators spontaneously gathered on campus Wednesday.
They subsequently marched along streets near the Texas Capitol, then briefly blocked a crowded traffic bridge — their numbers growing as they went.
Many in the crowd waved hand-scrawled signs proclaiming Trump racist and anti-gay. Some of their later chants were vulgar plays on the 2005 recording where Trump bragged about groping and kissing women without their permission.
Similar demonstrations have broken out on other college campuses since Trump won Tuesday's election. They've included an overnight march featuring hundreds of yelling, chanting students at the University of California-Los Angeles.
---
2:05 p.m.
Denton County is doing a partial recount of ballots from Tuesday's election, blaming a programming error for rendering scores of voting machines unable to scan marked paper ballots.
County elections administrator Lannie Noble estimates that more than half the county's 112 polling locations were affected. Callers to a national hotline said the problem caused confusion and long lines at some precincts.
Noble insisted Wednesday that there were no delays and no voters were turned away in a county where unofficial returns show Donald Trump winning 58 percent of the vote.
Noble blamed the trouble on a technician mistakenly programming machines in "test" mode."
He said the optical-scan ballots — exactly how many was unknown — that couldn't be processed were delivered by poll judges to county elections offices for tabulation.
---
1:25 p.m.
Bond has been set at $5,000 for a Houston-area man accused of trying to cast a second ballot and falsely claiming to work for Donald Trump to test the election system.
Fort Bend County jail records show 62-year-old Phillip Cook Jr. was being held Wednesday on a charge of illegal attempt to vote. The Richmond-area man was arrested Tuesday night at a voting location at a church after an election worker told a deputy that Cook attempted to vote a second time.
Officials say Cook had a voting receipt from a location in nearby Sugar Land, indicating he'd voted earlier Tuesday.
Sheriff's spokesman Bob Haenel (HAN'-el) said Wednesday that authorities don't believe Cook had any ties to Trump and just said the first thing he could think of when confronted.
Democrat Trump, prior to winning the presidency, had alleged widespread voter fraud and insufficient safeguards to protect the integrity of the election.
Haenel had no information on an attorney for Cook.
---
12:02 p.m.
Former Gov. Rick Perry has joined a number of top Texas Republicans in cheering Donald Trump's once seemingly unthinkable presidential election win.
Perry tweeted Wednesday: "The people have spoken! Congratulations @realDonaldTrump, Mr. President elect. #Election2016 #MAGA." That last part, of course, stands for "Make American great again."
Perry was one of a crowded field that lost to Trump in the Republican presidential primary. He was then among Trump's harshest critics, even once calling the billionaire businessman a cancer on conservatism.
But Perry eventually endorsed and vocally campaigned for Trump. He has also said he'd be open to serving in a Trump administration.
Perry left office last year. His successor, Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and other top Texas conservatives are all hailing Trump's victory.
---
11:40 a.m.
Another former president Bush is congratulating Donald Trump on winning the race for the White House.
George W. Bush says in a statement that he called Trump Wednesday and that he and his wife Laura wished the president elect and his family "our very best as they take on an awesome responsibility."
Bush adds: "We pray for the success of our country and the success of our new president."
Bush and his wife didn't vote for Trump when casting early ballots for Tuesday's election. Spokesman Freddy Ford says that, instead, the couple chose "none of the above" while still supporting Republican candidates in down-ballot races.
Bush's father, 92-year-old former President George H.W. Bush, also called and congratulated Trump on Wednesday.
---
11:30 a.m.
The Texas Rangers have thanked Arlington residents who approved taxpayer funding for a planned $1 billion retractable-roof stadium to keep the team in the city where it's been for more than 40 years.
A team statement Wednesday thanked Arlington, its residents, and all of the fans who attend games annually "for choosing to keep the Rangers in Arlington." The Rangers had held preliminary talks about possibly building the covered stadium in Dallas, in case Arlington voters nixed the plan.
Voters in Arlington, midway between Dallas and Fort Worth, on Tuesday approved the extension of a half-cent sales tax, 2 percent hotel-occupancy tax and 5 percent car-rental tax for a new venue for the American League team. That revenue now goes to defraying Arlington's $155 million debt on its share of the cost of the NFL Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium, which opened in 2009.
The vote also allows a 10 percent admission tax and a $3 parking tax for the Rangers' use — the same deal reached for the Cowboys.
---
11 a.m.
Former President George H.W. Bush has called Donald Trump to congratulate him on winning the presidency.
Spokesman Jim McGrath said Wednesday that Bush "initiated" a "very warm and gracious call."
McGrath said Bush repeatedly "wished Trump 'good luck on your new challenge.'" He wouldn't say how Bush voted.
The 92-year-old Bush also tweeted that he and his wife Barbara "congratulate @realDonaldTrump, wish him well as he guides America forward."
Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura didn't vote for Trump. The billionaire businessman topped another Bush family member, ex-Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, and a host of other candidates in the bitter Republican presidential primary.
Jeb Bush also addressed a Tweet to Trump, on Wednesday, saying, "I will pray for you in the days and months to come."
---
10:30 a.m.
Investigators say a Houston-area man accused of trying to cast a second ballot and falsely claiming to work for Donald Trump to test the election system carried a receipt confirming he'd already voted.
Fort Bend County jail records show 62-year-old Phillip Cook Jr. was being held Wednesday on a charge of illegal attempt to vote. The Richmond-area man was arrested Tuesday night at a voting location at a church after an election worker told a deputy that Cook attempted to vote a second time.
Officials say Cook had a voting receipt from a location in nearby Sugar Land, indicating he'd voted earlier Tuesday.
Sheriff's spokesman Bob Haenel (HAN'-el) said Wednesday that authorities don't believe Cook had any ties to Trump and just said the first thing he could think of when confronted.
Democrat Trump, prior to winning the presidency, had alleged widespread voter fraud and insufficient safeguards to protect the integrity of the election.
No bond was immediately set for Cook. Haenel had no information on an attorney for Cook and said the suspect did not have any prior criminal history.
---
9:55 a.m.
Unofficial results show that nearly 8.9 million Texans cast ballots in Tuesday's presidential election, surpassing the state's record 8 million voters in 2008.
With about 98.5 percent of precincts reporting Wednesday, the Secretary of State had tallied 8,878,000-plus votes. That's about 59 percent of registered voters statewide.
Texas exceeded 15.1 million registered voters for the first time this cycle. Donald Trump won its 38 electoral votes while taking the presidency.
He beat Hillary Clinton by just under 10 percentage points statewide, according to unofficial results. If that holds, Trump would be the first Republican presidential hopeful since 2000 not to coast to double-digit victory statewide.
Mitt Romney beat Barack Obama by 16 points in Texas in 2012. Bob Dole only topped Bill Clinton by five percentage points in 1996.
---
8:20 a.m.
Republican Harris County District Attorney Devon Anderson has failed in her re-election bid.
Unofficial election results show Democrat Kim Ogg on Tuesday defeated Anderson, who's been the county's top prosecutor since September 2013.
Her husband, Mike Anderson, was district attorney until his August 2013 death after battling cancer. Gov. Rick Perry then appointed Devon Anderson — who had been a prosecutor and judge — to finish her spouse's term. She was elected in 2014 after also being challenged by Ogg.
Anderson was the target of recent criticism after a mentally ill rape victim was jailed to make sure she would be available to testify against her attacker. Anderson also faced scrutiny when hundreds of criminal cases were jeopardized after a deputy constable destroyed thousands of pieces of evidence while cleaning out a property room.
Charges were dropped, in July in Houston, against two anti-abortion activists who made undercover videos of themselves trying to buy fetal tissue from Planned Parenthood.
---
7:45 a.m.
Voters in a Houston-area county that drew national scrutiny when a black motorist was found dead in jail after a contentious traffic stop will keep their sheriff.
Unofficial election results show Republican Waller County Sheriff Glenn Smith won a third term Tuesday. Democrat Cedric Watson failed in his bid to become the county's first black sheriff.
Sandra Bland was pulled over in July 2015 by a Texas trooper in a videotaped stop leading to her charged with assaulting a public servant. Bland days later was found hanging in her cell. An autopsy determined Bland killed herself.
A judge on Nov. 1 dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Bland's family after a $1.9 million settlement was reached with Waller County, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the now-fired trooper.
Comments