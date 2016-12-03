Trump heads to Long Island for lavish costume party

2:55 Drug court graduation 2016 Pause

1:19 Pierce County Sheriff’s SWAT team shoots suspected cop killer

0:47 Fishers released to a snowy forest on Mount Rainier

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:45 Thurston County election night party in Olympia

0:30 November weather goes out with a roar

2:11 Tumwater looks for one more great season under coach Sid Otton

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

3:21 OC Jonathan Smith previews Colorado