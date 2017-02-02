Court declines Arizona's bid to reconsider license case

A federal appeals court has refused to reconsider its earlier decision that backed up the ability of young immigrants who are protected from deportation to get an Arizona driver's license.
A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had ruled 10 months ago that the immigrants suffered irreparable harm from Arizona's policy for driver's licenses.
The state had asked for a larger panel of the court to reconsider its appeal, but that request was denied Thursday.
About 20,000 young immigrants in Arizona are protected from deportation under a 2012 program started by the Obama administration.
The denials were ordered by then-Gov. Jan Brewer, who cited a desire to reduce the risk of licenses being used to improperly access public benefits.
