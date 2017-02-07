Legislature to vet charter schools, criminal justice reform

0:46 Sunday snow gives the South Sound a real taste of winter Pause

2:20 Juvenile case handling changes lead to lower detention population

5:51 Outgoing First Thurston Bank CEO reflects on his career

2:46 Police use of deadly force discussion at Legislative Academy

1:21 Owls Swoop in for library visit

1:05 Olympia rush-hour traffic

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

1:11 Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product