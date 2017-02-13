Prosecutor: State can't investigate all voter fraud claims

2:20 Juvenile case handling changes lead to lower detention population Pause

1:30 Sweet notes at Medicine Creek Winery's Chocolate and Wine Festival

3:14 Olympia says goodbye to longtime educator and advocate

2:13 Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee responds to 9th Circuit ruling on immigration order

1:45 Matchless Brewing makes move to its own space

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

5:51 Outgoing First Thurston Bank CEO reflects on his career

1:05 Olympia rush-hour traffic

1:15 Quixote Village celebrates 10 years as a community