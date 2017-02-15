Herbert talks cutting US Education Dept., upcoming DC trip

Gov. Gary Herbert says he supports a proposal to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education and he hopes to use his trip to Washington next week to discuss states' authority and the new Bears Ears National Monument with President Donald Trump's administration.
Herbert told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that he thinks the money Utah receives from the federal education department comes with too many strings and mandates attached. He says it would be better if states received that money in a lump sum, freeing local leaders to decide how to spend it.
Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz is one of several members of Congress proposing to eliminate the department, which President Jimmy Carter created as a separate agency nearly four decades ago.
