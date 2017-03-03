National Politics

March 3, 2017 5:01 PM

Officer fires at stolen vehicle in Sioux Falls; no one hurt

The Associated Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Sioux Falls police say an officer fired shots at a stolen car with two people inside near a public park, but no one was hurt.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says officers in downtown Sioux Falls spotted the stolen vehicle about 3:45 p.m. Friday. The car drove past Falls Park and was stopped in traffic when officers tried to make arrests.

But Clemens says the driver made a U-turn, striking a police car. When another police vehicle made the suspect's car turn around again, a police officer was struck in the leg. That officer then fired at the suspect's vehicle as it sped away.

The suspect car crashed into a boulder on the side of the road. The 22-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger were taken into custody.

The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2mWbvZa) reports the officer had minor injuries.

