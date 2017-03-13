Maryland Senate set to vote on paid sick leave bill

The Maryland Senate is scheduled to vote on a measure to allow workers at companies with 15 or more employees to earn paid sick leave.
The Senate is set to vote on the bill Tuesday.
The Senate measure would enable employees to earn up to five paid sick days a year. The House of Delegates already has passed a bill to enable employees to earn up to seven paid sick days a year.
The two chambers will have to work out differences between the two measures to pass a bill this year before session ends April 10.
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has proposed a bill to require businesses with 50 or more employees to require paid sick leave, critics in the Democrat-controlled legislature say that doesn't go far enough.
