Maryland Senate set to vote on paid sick leave bill

2:10 Doll doctor mends more than toys Pause

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia

3:13 Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

2:29 Archibald Sisters still selling sass at 42 years and counting

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab