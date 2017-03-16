Mental Health Court: Changing one defendant's life at a time

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia Pause

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

1:20 Marionette magic enthralls all at Olympia Library

2:29 Archibald Sisters still selling sass at 42 years and counting

2:09 Reaction to Bellingham shooting

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

1:29 SPSCC plans Building 3 renovation at its Lacey campus

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding and mudslides continue