Lawsuit filed to keep Lee statue in Charlottesville

2:08 Nisqually Tribe unveils statue honoring Standing Rock warriors Pause

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia

1:28 Tenino High students build homeless shelter

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

0:45 Capital vs Olympia Baseball

0:55 This dog sniffs out superbugs at the hospital, and is training his new co-worker

1:11 I mean ...what are the odds? Romeo and Juliet?