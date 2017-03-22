National Politics

March 22, 2017 12:41 AM

Lawsuit filed to keep Lee statue in Charlottesville

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

Several pro-monuments groups are filing a lawsuit against Charlottesville and its City Council in order to prevent the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue from downtown.

Media outlets report that the Monument Fund, the Sons of Confederate Veterans and about a dozen private citizens announced the lawsuit Monday.

The council voted 3-2 last month to remove the Lee statue out of Lee Park.

The plaintiffs argue that the city violated a state law that protects war memorials and violated the terms of the deed in which donor Paul Goodloe McIntire granted the memorial to the city. The lawsuit will seek a temporary injunction to "freeze the status quo" in Lee and Jackson parks.

City Attorney Craig Brown says he hasn't yet discussed with councilors whether they will attempt to prevent the temporary injunction.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lakeside Industries looks forward to county environmental review

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos