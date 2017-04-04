Reed to find out sentence for corruption convictions

The former top prosecutor for Washington and St. Tammany parishes learns his fate after being convicted on multiple corruption charges.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports (http://bit.ly/2oFZclF ) Walter Reed goes before U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon on Wednesday for sentencing.
An independent pre-sentence investigation suggests nine to 11¼ years in prison for 18 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering, lying on his income tax returns and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to launder money.
In addition, Fallon is scheduled to rule whether Reed must immediately forfeit $609,217 as previously ordered by the court or whether that too is postponed pending Reed's appeal to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals. He also will consider a request by Reed's attorney, Richard Simmons Jr., to reduce the forfeiture amount by nearly $270,000.
Comments