Arizona Legislature to debate big school voucher expansion

Arizona House and Senate leaders have scheduled debates on a proposal expanding a school voucher program to all Arizona schoolchildren over the next four years.
The proposal from Republican Sen. Debbie Lesko has been stalled for nearly two months as opposition from a handful of GOP lawmakers and all Democrats left the measure short of the needed votes.
Senate and House debate is now set for Thursday. That's often a sign that backers believe they have secured the needed votes.
The Legislature's independent budget office estimated in February that expansion could cost more than $24 million because more public school students are likely to take state cash for private schools.
A cap that expires after 2019 limits current enrollment to about 5,500 students.
Comments