Vermont ethics bill gaining support

Vermont lawmakers are inching closer to creating an ethics commission and thereby taking Vermont off the list of a handful of states without an independent body that investigates ethics complaints in state government.
The House Committee on Government Operations is set for a possible vote on the bill Thursday. The Senate already has passed the bill and a spokeswoman for House Speaker Mitzi Johnson says the bill has support in the House.
Advocates for the bill often cite a 2015 government integrity study by the watchdog group the Center for Public Integrity that gave Vermont a D-minus overall. Vermont received failing grades for accountability in all three branches of its government.
Comments