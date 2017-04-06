Vermont ethics bill gaining support

1:00 The story of Cabrillo Amarillo Pause

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

3:51 Legislative pages experience lawmaking first hand with mock hearing

2:20 7 Snow-free (usually) winter hikes

1:59 North Thurston School District technology catches a WAVE

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

3:35 Get WR Dante Pettis' take on UW spring practice

2:06 WR Chico McClatcher discusses UW spring practice