Arpaio gets additional lawyers 2 weeks before contempt trial

New lawyers for former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio have filed a motion in federal court to have his criminal contempt-of-court charge dismissed.
Dennis and Jack Wilenchik filed also filed a motion Monday to have the trial pushed back 60 days.
Arapio is scheduled to stand trial April 25 in U.S. District Court in Phoenix.
The Wilenchiks are joining lawyers Mark Goldman and Jeff Surdakowski in defending Arpaio.
Last week, attorneys Mel McDonald and Linda Kim Tivorsak were allowed to quit the case after citing ethical concerns in representing the lawman.
The Wilenchiks say they need more time to prepare.
They also say the government didn't bring a criminal charge against Arapio until last October, two weeks before the election in which he lost his bid for a seventh term.
