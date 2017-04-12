National Politics

Ex-San Diego mayor sues city over wife's ruptured implants

The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

Former San Diego Mayor Roger Hedgecock is suing the city, claiming a sidewalk fall ruptured his wife's breast implants.

The San Diego Union-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2p7fyGL ) says Hedgecock and his wife contend the city was careless and negligent for failing to repair sidewalk damage caused by a tree.

The October suit says Cynthia Hedgecock tripped over a raised section of sidewalk in Pacific Beach two years ago and crashed to the ground.

The suit says her breast implants ruptured, leaking silicone into her bloodstream. She had to have them removed and replaced in what the suit calls a "grueling procedure," followed by weeks of recovery.

A city attorney's spokesman tells the paper Wednesday that the case should go to trial later this year.

