The Latest: Deliberations to resume over shooting near NAU

5:10 p.m.
Deliberations are expected to resume Wednesday in the trial of a former Northern Arizona University student charged with murder and aggravated assault.
A Coconino County Superior Court jury got the case Tuesday afternoon after lawyers made closing arguments at the trial of Steven Jones.
The 20-year-old Jones is accused of fatally shooting one student and wounding three others during a 2015 confrontation near campus.
Prosecutors say Jones acted as the aggressor after being punched in the face during the confrontation by returning to his car to retrieve the gun he would use in the shooting death of Colin Brough.
3:06 p.m.
Jurors have begun deliberating at the trial of a former Northern Arizona University student charged with murder and aggravated assault for fatally shooting one student and wounding three others during a 2015 confrontation near campus.
Lawyers made closing arguments Tuesday at the trial of 20-year-old Steven Jones.
Prosecutors say Jones acted as the aggressor after being punched in the face during the confrontation by returning to his car to retrieve the gun he would use in the shooting death of Colin Brough.
An attorney for Jones says his client acted reasonably in defending himself when he was accosted by a drunken group of strangers, punched in the face and chased by some members of the group.
Prosecutors argue Jones wasn't justified in using lethal force.
12:41 p.m.
A lawyer for a former Northern Arizona University student charged with murder in the shooting death of another student says his client waited until the last possible moment to open fire as he was being chased by upper classmen during a 2015 confrontation near campus.
Attorney Burges McCowan told jurors Tuesday during closing arguments that his client Steven Jones acted reasonably in defending himself when he was accosted by a drunken group of strangers, punched in the face and chased by some members of the group.
Jones went to his car, retrieved his handgun and opened fire.
The shooting killed Colin Brough and wounded Nicholas Piring, Nicholas Prato and Kyle Zeintek.
Prosecutors argue Jones wasn't justified in using lethal force and portrayed him as the aggressor.
10:30 a.m.
Prosecutors have begun making their closing argument about why they believe a former Northern Arizona University student should be convicted of murder for killing a man during a fight in 2015.
Ammon Barker repeatedly sought to undercut the key argument put forth by Steven Jones — that he was acting in self-defense when he opened fire during a brawl in September 2015.
Barker said Jones escalated the situation by going back to his car to retrieve his gun after getting punched in the face. He said Jones was carrying out "his own deranged sense of justice."
The shooting killed Colin Brough and wounded three others.
12:30 a.m.
Closing arguments are scheduled Tuesday at the trial of a former Northern Arizona University student charged with murder and assault for fatally shooting one student and wounding three others.
Steven Jones contends that he fired his handgun in self-defense after being punched in the face by intoxicated people during a confrontation in October 2015 near the university's campus in Flagstaff.
Prosecutors argue Jones wasn't justified in using lethal force and portrayed him as the aggressor who chose to introduce the gun into an argument.
They say he could have walked away from the fight without resorting to gunfire.
The shooting killed Colin Brough and wounded Nicholas Piring, Nicholas Prato and Kyle Zeintek.
Jones has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges.
Prosecutors didn't seek the death penalty.
