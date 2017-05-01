National Politics

May 01, 2017 9:35 PM

Providence councilman faces recall election

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A longtime Providence councilman will soon find out if his constituents want him to stay in office.

Residents of the city's Ward 3 will vote Tuesday on whether to retain Kevin Jackson as their representative on the city council.

The Democrat was indicted in July on charges he embezzled more than $125,000 from the Providence Cobras youth track and field team. He has denied the charges.

More than 2,300 voters in Jackson's neighborhood signed a recall petition following his arrest. Jackson has represented a portion of the city's East Side since 1995.

The ward has about 10,000 registered voters. Prominent state leaders such as Gov. Gina Raimondo (ray-MAHN'-doh), U.S. Rep. David Cicilline (sihs-ihl-EE'-nee) and General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, all Democrats, live in the ward and have said they will vote.

