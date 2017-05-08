National Politics

May 08, 2017 10:10 PM

Deputies fatally shoot man in Northern California

The Associated Press
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif.

Authorities say deputies in Northern California fatally shot a man who hit an officer and a police dog with rocks and tried to choke a woman.

Sacramento Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull says a deputy responded Monday evening to reports of a man choking a woman in the parking lot of a store and chased the man after he fled the scene.

The man and deputy fought and the suspect hit the officer in the head with a rock. The suspect then ran onto a highway, where other deputies found him and released a police dog on him.

Turnbull says the man hit the dog with a rock and that two officers opened fire, wounding him. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital and the police dog to a veterinarian.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Yelm's Jaeden Ells talks playoffs after hitting game-winning HR against Gig Harbor

Yelm's Jaeden Ells talks playoffs after hitting game-winning HR against Gig Harbor 0:43

Yelm's Jaeden Ells talks playoffs after hitting game-winning HR against Gig Harbor
92nd birthday is just another day at work for Tacoma General nurse 0:55

92nd birthday is just another day at work for Tacoma General nurse
CROP Hunger Walk an annual harvest of hope for the needy 1:36

CROP Hunger Walk an annual harvest of hope for the needy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos