National Politics

May 17, 2017 5:54 PM

Attorney: Provine teacher indicted on sex charges

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

A Hinds County grand jury has indicted a Provine High School teacher accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old male student.

The student's attorney, Warren Martin, tells WLBT-TV (http://bit.ly/2qTtV2W ) that his client is pleased the criminal justice system has taken this first step in handing up an indictment against 39-year-old Amber Turnage.

Turnage is currently on leave from Jackson Public Schools. Martin has said Turnage has worked at Provine since August 2015.

According to the allegations, the relationship began in December 2016 and continued for four to five months. The last alleged encounter occurred April 27.

Martin says several of the alleged encounters occurred on the school campus and in her car.

