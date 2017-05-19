National Politics

May 19, 2017 6:06 PM

Lawmakers OK sick leave, voter center bills before deadline

The Associated Press
CARSON CITY, Nev.

Nevada lawmakers have cleared a deadline to get most bills out of committees as they move into the final two weeks of the biennial session.

Among the bills passed on Friday was a heavily-amended proposal to mandate some employers provide paid sick leave to full-time workers after one year on the job.

An Assembly committee and the full Senate passed two separate bills that would allow counties to establish vote centers open to all eligible residents regardless of their home's proximity to the polling place.

A Senate labor committee passed a resolution seeking to ask Nevada voters to raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2025.

The Assembly Committee on Government Affairs approved a bill to prohibit local governments from contracting with companies that boycott Israel.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

​Capitol Happy Hour: Spotting fake news — plus, what are totchos?

​Capitol Happy Hour: Spotting fake news — plus, what are totchos? 9:00

​Capitol Happy Hour: Spotting fake news — plus, what are totchos?
Teens talk about the fidget spinner craze 0:42

Teens talk about the fidget spinner craze
Take the mound with Timberline pitcher Brooklyn Taylor-Sparks 1:00

Take the mound with Timberline pitcher Brooklyn Taylor-Sparks

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos