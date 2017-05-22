Mesa votes to privatize its jail for low-level offenders

The Mesa City Council has voted to make its city the first in Arizona to privatize its jail for low-level offenders.
The council on Monday evening approved a new, three-year contract with CoreCivic, formerly known as Corrections Corp. of America, or CCA.
The contract calls for about $5 million in costs annually.
Mesa currently pays the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office to transfer and house inmates suspected or convicted of committing misdemeanor offenses.
City leaders say privatizing the jail will save the city $2 million next year and improve efficiency in transfers and bookings.
People arrested on misdemeanor charges will be kept in a CoreCivic detention center in Florence, about 55 miles southeast of Mesa.
CoreCivic is the nation's largest and oldest private prison operator.
