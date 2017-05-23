National Politics

May 23, 2017 5:13 PM

Florida Gov. Rick Scott signs boating safety bill, 15 others

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Floridians who have locator beacons in their boats will pay reduced registration fees under a new law.

Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill Tuesday that makes permanent reduced fees for boats equipped with emergency position indicating radio beacon or Personal Locator Beacons. The equipment is not required on boats. The legislation was spurred after two teenagers disappeared at sea off Jupiter Inlet in July of 2015.

The measure was one of 16 bills signed by Scott.

Scott also signed a bill that cracks down on abuses of the state's public records law. It keeps a provision that requires judges to award attorney's fees if records are improperly withheld. But it also gives judges latitude to award attorney's fees against those who file needless lawsuits.

