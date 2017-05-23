Police department unveils memorial to slain officer

A Massachusetts police department has unveiled a memorial to an officer who was killed last year in the line of duty.
Leicester police marked the anniversary of the death of Ronald Tarentino Jr. on Monday, revealing a large stone memorial outside police headquarters. Tarentino was an officer with the department for seven years before joining the Auburn Police Department about two years before his death.
Tarentino was shot in the back last May by a man he had pulled over. The man was later killed by another officer.
Auburn police have also honored Tarentino, etching his name outside their station, and they have plans to place a monument at the spot where he was killed.
Lawmakers are considering naming stretches of highway in both towns in his memory.
Comments