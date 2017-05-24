Chief praises restraint in car-assault caught on video

The police chief in Vermont's largest city is praising one of his officers for showing restraint when a suspect backed a car toward the officer, nearly hitting him.
Body camera video of the Saturday incident shows Burlington Police Detective Cpl. Mike Hemond, who was on foot and had his weapon drawn, yelling at the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Andrew Lavallee, of Burlington, to stop his car.
On Facebook, Burlington Police Chief Brandon Del Pozo praised Hemond for his "bravery and restraint" when he would have been legally allowed to shoot.
Police say the incident began when Hemond attempted to stop Lavallee's car after Lavallee drove through a red light.
Lavallee has pleaded not guilty to a variety of charges. He's being held without bail. Lavallee's attorney had no comment.
