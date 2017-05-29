National Politics

May 29, 2017 6:57 AM

3 of 4 Idaho GOP governor candidates have voted frequently

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho

Four Republican candidates are vying to be Idaho's next governor in what is expected to be a competitive 2018 race. All hope enough voters will flock to the polls and choose their name on the ballot.

Voter participation records requested by The Associated Press show three of the GOP candidates have a strong history of voting on election day.

Lt. Gov. Brad Little has participated in 29 elections since 1998. Former state Sen. Russ Fulcher has cast a ballot in 24 elections since 2000. U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador has voted in 21 elections since 2000.

Boise businessman Tommy Ahlquist has cast ballots in 11 elections since 2000 — primarily just in presidential general election years.

All of the candidates agree it's important for Idahoans to participate in elections.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Olympia Waterside Service remembers veterans lost at sea

Olympia Waterside Service remembers veterans lost at sea 1:36

Olympia Waterside Service remembers veterans lost at sea
River Ridge's Josh Braverman finishes weekend with two hurdles titles and one in 4x100 relay 1:19

River Ridge's Josh Braverman finishes weekend with two hurdles titles and one in 4x100 relay
Blind cafe owner has his sights set on success 3:02

Blind cafe owner has his sights set on success

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos