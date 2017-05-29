Work as cop molded view of prosecutor key to US crime review

This February 2011 photo shows U.S. attorney Steven H. Cook of Maryville, Tenn. Cook, a zealous prosecutor who played a key role in writing the Justice Department’s new policy encouraging harsher punishments for criminals, is now turning his attention to hate crimes, marijuana and the ways law enforcement seizes suspects’ cash and property. Cook’s hardline views on criminal justice were fortified as a cop on the streets of Knoxville, Tennessee, in the late 1970s and early ‘80s. Knoxville News Sentinel via AP Robert WIlson