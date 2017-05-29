This February 2011 photo shows U.S. attorney Steven H. Cook of Maryville, Tenn. Cook, a zealous prosecutor who played a key role in writing the Justice Department’s new policy encouraging harsher punishments for criminals, is now turning his attention to hate crimes, marijuana and the ways law enforcement seizes suspects’ cash and property. Cook’s hardline views on criminal justice were fortified as a cop on the streets of Knoxville, Tennessee, in the late 1970s and early ‘80s.
This February 2011 photo shows U.S. attorney Steven H. Cook of Maryville, Tenn. Cook, a zealous prosecutor who played a key role in writing the Justice Department’s new policy encouraging harsher punishments for criminals, is now turning his attention to hate crimes, marijuana and the ways law enforcement seizes suspects’ cash and property. Cook’s hardline views on criminal justice were fortified as a cop on the streets of Knoxville, Tennessee, in the late 1970s and early ‘80s. Knoxville News Sentinel via AP Robert WIlson

National Politics

May 29, 2017 8:33 AM

Work as cop molded view of prosecutor key to US crime review

By SADIE GURMAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

A longtime prosecutor who played a key role in writing the Justice Department's new policy encouraging harsher punishments for criminals is now turning to fighting violence in cities.

Steve Cook says his hardline views on criminal justice were formed as a police officer in Knoxville, Tennessee, in the early 1980s.

He helped write Attorney General Jeff Sessions' memo urging the nation's prosecutors to charge suspects with the most serious offenses possible, a move assailed by critics as a return to failed policies of the drug war.

Cook is now overseeing a task force developing policies on hate crimes, marijuana and the ways law enforcement seizes cash and property from suspects.

Critics are worried about what his ascendance could mean for the future of changes to the criminal justice system.

