California may require pet shops sell only rescue dogs, cats

In this photo taken Tuesday, April 18, 2017, Assemblyman Patrick O' Donnell, D-Long Beach, holds a puppy while talking about his pet adoption bill at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. On Tuesday, May 30, 2017, the Assembly approved O'Donnell's bill, AB485, which would ban pet stores from selling dogs, cats and rabbits unless they are rescue animals. It now goes to the Senate. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo