Embattled Republican Issa faces health care blowback

Endangered Republican Rep. Darrel Issa is planning to meet with hundreds of voters in his Southern California district this weekend, but he's going to friendly turf to do it.
Issa has scheduled a town hall Saturday in Republican-tilting San Juan Capistrano in Orange County.
The system his office used to distribute tickets has led to criticism that he's trying to salt the crowd with supporters, which his office disputes.
The wealthiest member of Congress was narrowly re-elected last year in his San Diego-area district.
Two Democrats say they will try to oust him in 2018.
Issa's challenge was showcased on Twitter Tuesday, where he posted photos of himself and a crowd of what appeared to be mostly protesters outside his office.
Signs said "Impeach" and "Issa killed your health insurance."
