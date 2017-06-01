Pilots of Pence's errant plane knew they'd be in the news

FILE- In this Oct. 27, 2016 file photo, Republican vice presidential candidate and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence's campaign airplane sits partially on the tarmac and the grass after sliding off the runway while landing at LaGuardia airport in New York. The pilots of the plane knew they were going to be in the news according to the Boeing 737's cockpit voice recording released by the National Transportation Safety Board, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo