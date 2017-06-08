Arrest warrant rescinded for ex-Jackson Police officer

An arrest warrant issued for a former Jackson Police officer who failed to show up for court on an assault charge has been rescinded.
Justin Roberts was due in Hinds County Justice Court Thursday morning. His attorney, Francis Springer, tells The Clarion-Ledger (http://on.thec-l.com/2r0G4iS ) Roberts was unaware of the hearing.
Multiple media outlets report Roberts was fired in February after cellphone video captured him appearing to knee a handcuffed man. The man he allegedly attacked, Ladarius Brown, filed a misdemeanor simple assault charge against Roberts.
Brown's attorney, Carlos Moore, said Roberts has no regard for the law.
Springer says the trial notice was inadvertently sent to the police department instead of Roberts' home. He says Roberts was at a civil service appeal hearing at the time of the trial.
A new date will be set.
