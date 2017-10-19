National Politics

New Haven police department to start body camera use

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 11:18 PM

NEW HAVEN, Conn.

Police officers in a Connecticut city will soon be wearing body cameras for the first time.

The New Haven Board of Police Commissioners approved body camera use in a unanimous vote Tuesday. Authorities say the police officers will start wearing them after training begins on Nov. 1.

The police department received a $700,000 grant to purchase more than 800 cameras. Each officer will be outfitted with a "hot" camera for use in the field and a "cold" camera that will be charging at the police station.

Chief Anthony Campbell previously said video cannot be deleted or altered once it's been shot.

Police Sgt. Rose Dell tells WVIT-TV witnesses or victims can request officers to turn the camera off.

