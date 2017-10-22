Legal fees still unresolved in disputed 2013 city election

National Politics

A judge will decide who pays legal fees in a long court fight over a Mississippi mayoral race.

The dispute has lasted longer than the four-year term in Greenwood. In 2013, independent Carolyn McAdams won by 206 votes over Democrat Sheriel Perkins.

Perkins filed a lawsuit, contending illegal voting had occurred.

A judge dismissed the lawsuit in 2015 but said McAdams must pay fees of $6,440 to Perkins' attorney — her husband, state Rep. Willie Perkins.

The Greenwood Commonwealth reports the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled Thursday the trial court judge was wrong to say the award of attorney's fees was mandatory. Justices ordered the judge to reconsider the issue.

The mayoral term ended June 30 of this year.

Perkins served one term as mayor before McAdams defeated her in 2009.

