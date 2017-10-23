National Politics

'Meatless Mondays' coming to 15 New York City schools

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 11:35 PM

NEW YORK

New York City's mayor says 15 public schools in Brooklyn will forgo meat on their Monday menus starting this spring.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) says he also will be instituting the "Meatless Mondays" policy at Gracie Mansion, the mayor's residence. De Blasio made the announcement on Monday during a visit to P.S. 1 — one of five schools in the city serving vegetarian meals every day of the week.

The mayor says he spoke with a number of students at the school and was surprised to learn their favorite vegetable was broccoli after polling the students.

