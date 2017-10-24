National Politics

Prosecutors raise concerns with Senate crime bill

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 7:17 AM

BOSTON

A majority of the state's district attorneys are taking issue with several provisions of a massive criminal justice bill expected to be debated by the Massachusetts Senate this week.

The nine prosecutors outlined their concerns in a six-page letter to Democratic Senate President Stan Rosenberg and Senate Judiciary Committee chairman William Brownsberger.

The DAs wrote that they oppose elimination of mandatory minimum sentences for drug trafficking and argue that applying those changes retroactively could allow the early release of hundreds of convicted drug offenders.

The prosecutors also object to other provisions including recommended changes in statutory rape laws — calling those "unnecessary and dangerous" — and raising the juvenile crime threshold from 18 to 19.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan did not sign the letter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Pete Carroll on better O-line protection, more from Seahawks' win at NYG

Pete Carroll on better O-line protection, more from Seahawks' win at NYG 2:37

Pete Carroll on better O-line protection, more from Seahawks' win at NYG
UW coach Chris Petersen on UCLA: 'They got a lot of weapons … a lot of speed.' 0:41

UW coach Chris Petersen on UCLA: 'They got a lot of weapons … a lot of speed.'
Russell Wilson on his trick-play TD to Richardson, go-ahead score to Baldwin at NYG 2:22

Russell Wilson on his trick-play TD to Richardson, go-ahead score to Baldwin at NYG

View More Video