German woman's letter to man who fled Nazis stirs memories

In this Friday, June 16, 2017 photo, Peter Hirschmann looks at a letter while posing for The Associated Press in his home in Maplewood, N.J. Doris Schott-Neuse, a German woman whose grandfather had acquired Hirschmann’s family home through the Nazis, sent Hirschmann the printed three-page letter that arrived out of the blue from Nuremberg expressing her shame and imploring him for forgiveness. Julio Cortez AP Photo