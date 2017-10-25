National Politics

New York State Police K-9 dies in friendly fire incident

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 5:50 AM

GREIG, N.Y.

A New York State Police dog named after a trooper killed in the line of duty has died in a friendly fire incident while being attacked by a pit bull.

State police say troopers were helping the Lewis County Sheriff's Office search a residence in the eastern Adirondacks late Monday night when a pit bull ran out of the house and began attacking Trooper Shaun Smith's K-9 partner, a 3-year-old Belgian-Malinois named Will.

Officials say Smith shot the pit bull in the leg. Troopers say it appears the bullet ricocheted off the ground and hit Will in the stomach. The K-9 died at a veterinary clinic.

Will graduated from state police K-9 school in April. He was named after Trooper William Doyle, who was fatally shot by escapees from a psychiatric institution in 1967.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

UW linebacker Tevis Bartlett on UCLA QB Josh Rosen, forcing turnovers

UW linebacker Tevis Bartlett on UCLA QB Josh Rosen, forcing turnovers 0:46

UW linebacker Tevis Bartlett on UCLA QB Josh Rosen, forcing turnovers
Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 0:32

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle
Pete Carroll on better O-line protection, more from Seahawks' win at NYG 2:37

Pete Carroll on better O-line protection, more from Seahawks' win at NYG

View More Video