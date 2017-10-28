National Politics

Maine governor holding 7th Blaine House food drive

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 5:46 AM

AUGUSTA, Maine

Republican Gov. Paul LePage and first lady Ann LePage are hosting their seventh Blaine House Food Drive.

LePage said Mainers are generous people "and in times of need we come together for a greater cause." He said it's heart-warming to see friends, co-workers, students and groups like Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts dropping off donations year after year.

The first family began the food drive in 2011, collecting thousands of pounds of food for pantries and shelters across Maine.

The first event is on Saturday, followed by another one next Saturday, Nov. 4. The Good Shepherd Food-Bank will accept all donations.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title

    Clutching an undefeated record, the No. 7 Blazers rode to Purdy, and thumped Peninsula, 51-14, to claim their second consecutive Class 3A South Sound Conference title.

Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title

Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title 3:18

Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title
Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag 1:17

Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag
Pete Carroll for having Seahawks owner Paul Allen 1:34

Pete Carroll for having Seahawks owner Paul Allen "in every way"

View More Video