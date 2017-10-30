National Politics

South Carolina trooper killed in wreck was a quiet hero

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 4:18 AM

GREENVILLE, S.C.

A South Carolina Highway patrol trooper killed in a crash last week was remembered as a quiet hero at his funeral.

Hundreds gathered at Bob Jones University in Greenville for the services Sunday for Trooper Keith Rebman.

Rebman died when a pickup truck crashed into his patrol car Oct. 24 beside Interstate 385 in Greenville County.

Public Safety Department Director Leroy Smith said Rebman's death is a reminder the Highway Patrol is strong, but its members are not invincible.

Col. Chris Williamson said Rebman was a quiet hero to his family, his fellow troopers, his church, and his community.

Rebman had been with the patrol since September, 2016. He was the 51st trooper to die in the line of duty.

He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

