National Politics

Former congressman, conservation director Jim Martin dies

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 5:47 AM

GADSDEN, Ala.

Former congressman and Alabama conservation commissioner James D. "Jim" Martin has died.

An obituary says the Gadsden resident died Monday at the age of 99. No cause of death is listed.

Martin helped build the modern Republican Party in Alabama. He became the first Republican elected to the U.S. House from Alabama in seven decades in 1964 and served one term.

Martin also staged unsuccessful bids for governor and U.S. Senate.

In 1987, the businessman became commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

As commissioner, Martin helped create the Forever Wild land preservation program using interest from oil and gas lease money to set aside land for future generations. Alabama state parks were also renovated during his tenure.

Survivors include Martin's wife Pat Martin.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

GM John Schneider on Seahawks' pending trade for Houston LT Duane Brown

GM John Schneider on Seahawks' pending trade for Houston LT Duane Brown 0:46

GM John Schneider on Seahawks' pending trade for Houston LT Duane Brown
Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas' status, Seahawks' wild win over Texans 3:10

Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas' status, Seahawks' wild win over Texans
UW’s Chris Petersen on the run game, defense 0:38

UW’s Chris Petersen on the run game, defense

View More Video